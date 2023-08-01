Police investigating toddler’s death in Dona Ana County

This is an ongoing investigation, and the information reported here will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police are investigating after an 18-month- old girl died last week.

According to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department, the girl was found to be unresponsive on July 26. She was transported to a Las Cruces Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s identity was not released to the media.

When asked if police had any suspects or if there were any pending charges, an LCPD spokesperson declined to answer.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Police investigating toddler’s death