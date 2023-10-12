Sioux Falls police are investigating an unattended death reported Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched ay about 6:30 a.m. to an area northwest of 6th Street and Weber Avenue for a train-pedestrian fatality, sais Sam Clemens, a spokesperson for the Sioux Falls Police Department. A train operator for the Burlington Norther-Santa Fe Railway made the report.

Clemens said the woman died from her injuries at the scene but it was unclear how those injuries were sustained.

More: DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Dell Rapids

"The biggest thing is we don't know when it happened and that's the issue we're running into," he said. "From the initial indication, it didn't seem like it had just happened but we don't know timeframe wise when that may have occurred."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police are still working to identify the woman.

Clemens said he believes the call type of unattended death may change as the investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Police investigating train-pedestrian fatality in Sioux Falls