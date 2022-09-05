Police investigate triple homicide in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen area

Five people were shot, three of them fatally, in an “unthinkable crime” in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the Payne-Phalen neighborhood about 4:30 p.m. on a report of multiple people shot. They found two people wounded in front of a residence in the 900 block of Case Avenue, near Forest Street, and they told officers there were more victims inside, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

Paramedics pronounced three people who were inside the residence dead at the scene, Ernster said. They took the two other people to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t release information about their conditions.

No one was immediately under arrest and police didn’t indicate how many suspects they’re looking for.

It was “one of the most complex crime scenes” that police in St. Paul have seen in a long time, Ernster said.

Investigators are working to determine who was present at the time of the shootings and what led to the violence.

Police have been called to the address 17 times in the past year, including for reports of domestic violence, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, according to Ernster.

Sunday’s shootings bring the total number of homicides in St. Paul this year to 27. There were 22 at this time last year in the city.

