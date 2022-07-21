Police investigating Tuesday night Tupelo apartment shooting

Jul. 20—TUPELO — Shots were fired into an occupied Tupelo apartment on Tuesday night, but no one was reported injured.

Tupelo police were dispatched to the area of North Green and Madison streets around 10 p.m. July 19 for a shots fired call. Police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said officers found spent shell casings in the roadway. An apartment in the 1600 block of North Green also had suspected gunshot damage, but no injuries were reported and no victims were located.

Witnesses reported hearing the shots however no one reports seeing the shooter or shooters.

Police are asking for help from the public. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

