Police investigating Tuesday shooting death in South Akron

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and Akron police are investigating the death of a male shooting victim that has been ruled a homicide.

Akron police and firefighters responded to a residence in the 500 block of Morgan Avenue in South Akron about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the victim on the living room floor, critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds. They administered first aid and rushed him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m.

Further details about the victim were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490, or 330 375-2TIP. People can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330 434-COPS, or text TIPSCP at 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

