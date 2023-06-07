Police investigating after two 11-year-old boys struck by vehicle in Brockton

Brockton police are investigating after two 11-year-old boys were struck and injured by a vehicle on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported crash involving two young boys in the area of 1154 Warren Ave. around 5 p.m.

Both children were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of them was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Brockton Police said the driver involved in the accident stayed on scene and they are still investigating what happened.

There is no word on if the driver will be facing any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW