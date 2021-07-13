Police investigating two bodies on southwest side of Logansport

Jul. 12—Logansport Police are investigating a case of two bodies found Monday in a home on the southwest part of the city.

Cpl. DJ Sommers said the bodies were of a man and a woman in their 40s.

"They had once been in a romantic relationship, not anymore," he said.

Police were called to the scene, in the 100 block of Montgomery Street, on a welfare check mid-day.

Sommers said there were no shots fired, and neighbors said they did not hear shots.

However, police declined to speculate on what caused the deaths.

There are a lot of twists and turns in the case, he said.

An Indiana State Police crime technician was on the scene, Sommers confirmed.

The Cass County Coroner's van was on the scene until about 2:30 p.m.

Coroner George Franklin declined to give any information.

"It's still under investigation," Franklin said.

