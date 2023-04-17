Police investigating two Dartmouth graffiti incidents, one considered a hate crime

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are on the lookout for information that may bring the culprits in two separate weekend graffiti incidents — one of which police have deemed a hate crime — to justice.

On Saturday, police responded to the Burgo Basketball Association complex 101 Slocum Rd. where officers responding to the scene "to gather information associated with a hate crime" were shown a dumpster on the property upon which "a derogatory term" had been spray-painted, according to a Dartmouth police press release.

To one inquiring commenter on social media, police shared that the graffiti was "a disgusting racial term."

Same town, different field

In a separate incident which police said was also discovered sometime over the weekend, at Crapo Field, 225 Russells Mills Road — about five miles away from the Burgo complex — "a vandal painted some words rather largely on the dugout wall making reference to part(s) of the male anatomy," police wrote in a social media post calling out for information.

Related incidents?

Dartmouth police told The Standard-Times that there is "no way to tell if the two incidents are connected," however, white spray-paint was used in both cases.

As of Monday, police said they had yet to identify any suspects in the ongoing investigations.

By off-chance, Burgo cameras weren't activated

In the case of the incident at the Burgo basketball complex, program founder and leader Steve Burgo said, due to a family medical emergency, it was only by chance he hadn't armed the site's surveillance cameras like usual the night of the incident.

"And I'm never going to let that happen again," he said, noting he was the one who drove in to discover the graffiti Saturday morning.

Burgo, who is of Cape Verdean descent, said it's hard not to take the graffiti — which he says involved a derogatory racial slur — personally.

"We've been here for going on 19 years and we've never had any instances for police to be here or anything. This hurt," he said on a phone call Monday. "It possibly could be an adult, but more likely I think it was a kid."

Burgo said he's confident the identity of the culprit will come to light, and if it turns out to be a Burgo basketball player, there will be severe consequences.

"Whoever did this will not be allowed at BBA (Burgo Basketball Association) ever again," he said.

Submit a tip

Anyone with information relative to either case is asked to contact the Dartmouth Police Department. Options include sending a private message to the department's official Facebook account, by calling Detective Kyle Costa at 508-910-1755, or submitting an anonymous tip at dartmouthpd.org/resources/tip411-submit-a-tip/.

