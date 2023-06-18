Police investigating two fatal overnight shootings in South Fairmount, Winton Hills

Cincinnati police are investigating two overnight homicides.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in South Fairmount. Early Sunday morning, a 34-year-old was killed in a shooting in Winton Hills.

In a news release, Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 2200 block of Quebec Road around 8:52 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The teen was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

At 5:32 a.m., police responded to Bettman Drive in Winton Hills after the 34-year-old man was shot. He also died of his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims due to Marsy’s Law, a victims' rights law that went into effect in Ohio in April.

This is the second fatal shooting in the past week in South Fairmount. Last Monday, a man was killed in his home on Queen City Avenue. It is the sixth shooting of the year in the neighborhood. Winton Hills has also seen six shootings this year.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police: Teen shot, killed in South Fairmount shooting