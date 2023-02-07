Police investigating two fatal shootings within six hours in Bridgeport

The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating two separate fatal shootings on Tuesday.

Police responded to the 900 block of William St. at 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday for a ShotSpotter activation in the area. Officers received reports of gunfire and a person with a possible gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the same area shortly after.

Officers found a man, identified as 26-year-old Tyheem Scales of Naugatuck, with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Scales was transported to Bridgeport Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

“The Bridgeport Police would like to extend their condolences to the family and friend of Mr. Scales,” police said in a release.

Just six hours later at 8:55 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Trumbull Ave. for a ShotSpotter activation and a report of a person shot in a parking lot by local citizens, police said. Police found a man, 35-year-old Tyeshon King from Bridgeport, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital and later died, police said.

Bridgeport detectives have taken over the investigation and are working on several leads, police said. The homicides do not appear to be related, police said.

Police are looking for information on both cases. Anyone with information can contact the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).