Police investigating two gunfire incidents

May 4—Brunswick police are investigating two gunfire incidents that may have happened within blocks of each other.

One occurred Tuesday evening and another early Wednesday that sent a wounded man to the hospital.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 2400 block of Lee Street when a hail of gunshots was reported in the area, said Brunswick Police Lt. Jose Galdamez.

An investigation revealed that two or three individuals unleashed a large amount of gunfire behind buildings in the block, damaging some structures, Galdamez said. No one was injured, he added.

Police are still investigating the incident and Galdamez is confident arrests will be made in the case.

Hours later, shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, a 22-year-old man was brought to the emergency room at Southeast Georgia Health System's hospital in Brunswick with a gunshot wound in his thigh.

Officers responded to the hospital and interviewed the man, who said the incident happened in the 1600 block of O Street, near its intersection with the 2400 block of Lee Street, Galdamez said.

Investigators said they found no evidence of gunshots at the location the man gave them.

They are hoping to find witnesses or get more information out of the victim as the investigation continues, Galdamez said.

The victim was treated at the hospital and listed as alive and stable, Galdamez said. Anyone with information about the case can call the Brunswick Police Department at 912-267-5559 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.