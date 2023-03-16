Police investigating after two men found dead in Browne's Addition apartment

Mar. 15—Spokane police are investigating after two men were discovered dead Sunday morning in an apartment in Browne's Addition.

Spokane police were dispatched to the apartment, 2026 Fourth Ave., at about 8:30 a.m. where they located the two men. One of them was about 45, but the other was older, police said.

The two men were said to have arrived at the residence on Saturday at about 6 p.m. and were drinking beer that night, according to a witness. Another witness said the two men used cocaine at about 10 p.m. Witnesses said there was no assault or violence at the house that night or on the previous night.