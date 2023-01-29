Police investigating after two men shot at east Wichita night club Saturday night

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two men critically injured at a night club in east Wichita Saturday night, police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Officers were patrolling the parking lot of the Onyx Night Club at 10001 E. Kellogg Drive when several shots fired off inside the club. Roughly 40 officers responded to the scene, Ditch said.

Officers were met by a crowd of people rushing to get out of the business. Once inside, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital, Ditch added.

Around the same time officers were at the scene of the night club, a 35-year-old man walked into a local hospital who had been shot in the leg, the release read.

Police learned around 900 people were inside the club when a fight broke out between “two different groups of people,” Ditch said.

During the brawl, someone pulled out a gun and fired several rounds that struck the two men. It is unknown what the fight was about or if it was gang-related, and no other injuries were reported in the incident, according to Ditch.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.