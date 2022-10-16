Police investigating after two men shot, injured in Bellingham

Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and sustained life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Valencia Street after a man called 911 to report that he had been shot and needed help.

Police found one man shot at the scene and began rendering aid.

During this time, another victim was dropped off by a personal vehicle at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

The hospital’s emergency department then contacted police.

Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to BPD.

Police say no clear motive has been established for this shooting.

BPD Crime Scene Investigators and detectives are not investigating this incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the BPD tip line at www.cob.org/tips or 360-777-8611, or Detective Hauri at 360-778-8791 or 257@cob.org.