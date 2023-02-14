Police investigating after two people shot on Dewey Street in Dorchester

Two people were hospitalized after being shot in Dorchester on Monday night, according to Boston Police.

Officers responded to Dewey Street just after 8:00 pm. for reports of a double shooting. No word on the condition of the victims or what led to this shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW