Police investigating two robberies in downtown Chapel Hill, one at gunpoint

Police are investigating two robberies that took place in downtown Chapel Hill on Friday night, one of which was at gunpoint.

The Chapel Hill Police Department said the first robbery was reported at 8:42 p.m. near West Rosemary Street and Mitchell Lane, according to a news release.

Two suspects, a young man and young woman, robbed a group of women at gunpoint, police said. The suspects then left on foot, according to the release.

At 8:53 p.m., the department responded to a reported robbery on North Roberson Street, where a group of men were robbed by two suspects “fitting the description of the suspects in the first robbery.”

Police did not say whether the second robbery involved a weapon. At the time of publication, Ran Northam, a spokesman for CHPD, had not responded to a News & Observer request for more information.

Police say they have identified two persons of interest, but have not released information about them. The department asked those with information about the robberies to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

Those with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, the release said.