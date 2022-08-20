Police investigating two separate Jacksonville shootings that resulted in life threatening injuries

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

Reports state that shortly after 3 a.m. a male in his early 20′s drove himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The male is currently in surgery with life threatening injuries.

Before he went under for surgery, he was able to talk to JSO, which led to a scene. The male told patrol officers that the shooting occurred somewhere in the 103rd St. and Blanding Blvd. area

At around the same time, calls about shots fired came in. Officers responded to the area of 103rd St. and Blanding Blvd. where shell casings were located.

The Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct the investigation and are trying to identify if these incidents are related.

An hour later, officer responded to a person shot inside a vehicle in the area of 45th St. and Moncrief Rd. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30′s inside a car that had been shot up, reports say that the man inside the car also has multiple gunshots to his back.

JFRD responded and transported him to a local hospital with life threatening injuries where he is currently undergoing surgery.

At this time, JSO does not have witness or suspect information for either incident and are asking the community to come together.

If you heard something or saw something, JSO is asking you to say something by calling JSO’s non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS





