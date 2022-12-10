JSO: Two shot in two seperate Jacksonville neighborhood shootings

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings reported in the Moncrief Park and Hyde Park areas.

JSO reports that at 1:40 p.m. Officers responded to gunfire at the 4200 block of Moncrief Rd. West.

Upon arriving Officers located an adult male with a single gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

For the second shooting, JSO reports that at 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to gunfire in the area of 2400 block of Lane Ave. South. Upon arriving, Officers did not locate a victim.

A short time later, JSO claims a juvenile male arrived at a local hospital with a single gunshot wound to his lower arm, which was not life-threatened.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

