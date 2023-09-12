Police investigating two shooting in Hogans Creek area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reported shootings in the Hogans Creek area near 600 8th St. West.

According to a briefing held by JSO, two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were a woman and a man. JSO said the man was shot in the foot.

Police don’t have any more details and said neither of the victims are cooperating with police at this time.

