Police investigating two shooting, one stabbing Dayton deaths on Sunday
May 18—Dayton police are investigating the deaths of three men in three unconnected incidents on Sunday. The two shootings and one stabbing were reported within about 5 hours of each other, Dayton police reported.
One of the incidents includes a shooting at an apartment in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue.
A 57-year-old man died, according to a police report, but his identity has not been released at this time.
The incident was reported around 11:10 p.m. Sunday.
Initial reports from Dayton police show that the victim was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, but eventually succumbed to his injuries, Dayton Police Lieutenant Jason Hall said.
The person responsible for the shooting reportedly contacted dispatchers and identified himself. He told officers the victim had blocked his vehicle and began striking his vehicle and attempting to open the driver's side door. The man responsible reportedly shot the 57-year-old with a handgun, Hall said.
The shooting appeared to stem from a longstanding situation involving the 57-year-old's girlfriend, who is a friend of the responsible man's wife, Hall said.
Police are also investigating the deaths of 22-year-old Jacob Osborne and 61-year-old Bart Atkins.
Initial reports show that around 10 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Huffman Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle on the railroad tracks in the 300 block.
Osborne was found dead in the vehicle with a gunshot wound, Hall said.
The investigation into Osborne's death is ongoing. Dayton police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective William Geiger at 937-333-4616, the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
Atkins died at Miami Valley Hospital on Sunday following a reported stabbing at Troy Dairy Foods, 1006 Troy St., according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Troy Dairy Foods. Upon arrival, officers found a man providing first aid to Atkins. Initial investigations show that the 30-year-old man providing first aid was responsible for the stabbing, Hall said.
Atkins was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Initial investigations show that there was a verbal altercation between the 30-year-old and a third person. Atkins reportedly stepped in and approached the suspect, who then stabbed Atkins.
The three incidents are not related, Dayton Police Information Specialist Cara Zinski-Neace reported.