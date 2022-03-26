Police investigating two shootings reported 15 minutes apart in south Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating two shootings that were reported in south Raleigh within 15 minutes of each other Saturday afternoon.

The first shooting happened at around 2:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Laodicea Drive, just off Cross Link Road in south Raleigh, police said in a news release.

One person was found dead at the scene of that shooting, CBS 17 reported, citing police, but it wasn’t clear if the person died in the shooting, the TV station reported.

The second shooting occurred about 15 minutes later, at 2:30 p.m., in the 6200 block of Battle Bridge Road, police said in the release.

Police said the shootings are not related.

Spokespeople for the Raleigh Police Department did not immediately return messages from The News & Observer requesting more information.

Police said that officers and detectives were still at both scenes as of 4 p.m. investigating the shootings “to determine the circumstances of the incidents,” and that more information would be released as the investigations progress.