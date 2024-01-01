Police investigating two Uintah County deaths in separate incidents

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

NAPLES, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in Uintah County after two separate incidents in different cities on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The Naples Police Department said first responders were first dispatched to a residential fire in Vernal City. Upon arrival, police said there was “active fire activity” inside the residence. As crews from the Vernal Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze, they found a man who had died. Police later identified the man as Mark Ryan Bingham, 42, of Vernal.

As investigators were looking into the fire, Naples City Law Enforcement and medical staff were dispatched to a “medical event” at a residential care facility in Naples.

First responders said when they arrived, Patricia Bingham, 72, was “beyond life-saving efforts.” Through their initial investigation, police determined Patricia Bingham had died of a gunshot wound.

Further details about each incident were not made available, including if there was any relation between the two victims. ABC4 has reached out for more information.

Naples Police Department, however, said a suspect has been identified and law enforcement is certain there is no active threat to the community.

Both Naples and Vernal City Police Departments are actively investigating each incident.

