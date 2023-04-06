Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say two people injured in unrelated shootings

UPDATE: In a media briefing held at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office described some details related to two separate shootings.

Shooting #1

The first shooting took place at 11:30 a.m. on Wed., Apr. 5. Officers were called to a local hospital were a man in his 20s was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper extremities. The man’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred on Soutel Drive in the Harborview neighborhood but an exact crime scene was not located. JSO did say that the victim was in a car at the time of the shooting.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

Shooting #2

At around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Brentwood neighborhood when calls of a shooting were received. Once JSO arrived at 27th and Pearl St. a man in his 60s was found with a gunshot wound to his upper extremities.

The man was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

JSO also said that the suspect has not yet been arrested. However, witnesses are being interviewed.

If you have any information about either incident you are asked to please call the JSO non-emergency number 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated reports of a person shot in the Brentwood area of Soutel Dr. and 27th Pearl.

JSO reported that the exact location at that scene is unknown.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

