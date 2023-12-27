Police investigating unattended death at Lunenburg trailer park

Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a Lunenburg trailer park.

Officers were called to a trailer park complex on Massachusetts Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The DA has not released the name of the victim or how they died.

At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, the DA says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

