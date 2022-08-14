Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton

State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton.

Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.

Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Plymouth County DA’s Office will release further information when they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

