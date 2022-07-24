Police investigating undetermined death of woman on Biscayne Blvd

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported the undetermined death of a woman at 12400 Biscayne Blvd.

At 5:30 p.m., JSO responded to the scene finding an unresponsive woman 30 to 40 years old inside of an apartment, where she was reported dead at the scene.

JSO is ruling the death as foul play.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are at the scene conducting an investigation.

JSO is asking if anyone with information related to the incident to please reach out to us by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when new details are available.

