Police investigating undetermined death in Edgewood Manor area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an investigation into an undetermined death in the Edgewood Manor area at 6700 Roth Dr. West Wednesday afternoon.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

