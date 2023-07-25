Police investigating suspicious death in Love Grove neighborhood

A suspicious death investigation has been reported in the Love Grove neighborhood at 1500 Pullen Rd and is currently under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, officers Monday afternoon located an adult male of unknown age deceased inside an apartment near Pullen Rd.

Around 2-3 crime scene vans were spotted in the area conducting the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

