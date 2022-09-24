Deputies investigating undetermined death at Omega Park

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported an investigation into an undetermined death at Omega Park in Middleburg.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information.

Deputies report that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

Detectives are investigating an undetermined death at Omega Park in Middleburg. There is no threat to the public. We will provide updates as they become available. https://t.co/HwcSKWqlPc — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) September 24, 2022

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.