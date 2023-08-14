JSO: 5-year-old girl dies due to unknown cause in Woodland Acres neighborhood

Tragedy struck the Woodland Acres neighborhood as a 5-year-old girl reportedly passed away following what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office called a ‘medical episode’ Monday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) reported that officers were called to the scene at approximately 3:45 p.m. in response to a medical emergency.

According to the preliminary information provided by JSO, the young girl had been playing outside with other children when she suddenly experienced a medical episode. The exact duration of her time outside before the incident remains unclear. An alert adult promptly contacted emergency services upon noticing the child’s distress.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the 5-year-old in medical distress. Immediate medical attention was administered, and she was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Tragically, despite the efforts of medical personnel, the young girl was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Authorities have identified the parents of the child and are currently interviewing them. The parents are reported to be cooperating with the police during this difficult time.

While the cause of death is currently unknown and no visible signs of injuries were reported, JSO has ruled out foul play in this tragic incident.

JSO detectives, including those from the Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and the Medical Examiner’s Office, have launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young girl’s untimely death

Other children who were present at the scene are reportedly unharmed. However, JSO has not yet confirmed whether the incident occurred at the child’s residence or elsewhere in the neighborhood.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

