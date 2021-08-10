Police investigating vandalism on USPS delivery vehicles in Farmington

Aug. 10—FARMINGTON — Police are investigating the vandalization Monday night of three U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles.

According to an email from Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles, the incident occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m. behind the Farmington Post Office parking area. The vehicles were tagged with spray paint and a nearby business security camera captured the suspect's vehicle leaving the scene, he added.

The post office's parking area is located adjacent to the municipal parking lot and a Facebook post attributed to a local group showed the graffiti on the back of the vehicles.

Police did not specify if the graffiti contained any symbols or messaging, and Charles said his officers are currently following up on leads and will coordinate efforts with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Around the same time Monday night there was a report that a back window at Determined Nutrition located at 112 Marceau Court had been tampered with. Charles noted that indications are the two incidents are not believed to be related.

Anyone with information regarding the above incidents are encouraged to call Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311.