Police investigating vehicle collision after Vaughan man dies Sunday

The man, who was believed to be in his early 80s, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. There are no suspects in the investigation, police say. (Greg Ross/CBC - image credit)

A Vaughan man died in hospital Sunday after police were called to a residential street for an injury, York Police say.

Police responded to Woodland Acres Crescent in Vaughan around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving the injury call. The death is now being treated as a motor vehicle collision investigation, according to police.

The man, who was believed to be in his early 80s, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. There are no suspects in the investigation, police say.

No other information regarding the circumstances of the man's death has been released.