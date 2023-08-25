Motorcycle rider injured in collision with pickup truck on State Route 741 in Springboro

A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered in a collision with a pickup truck Thursday night on state Route 741 at West Lytle-Five Points Road in Springboro.

>>PHOTOS: 1 hospitalized following motorcycle crash in Warren County

The motorcycle was headed north on 741 and the truck was southbound on 741 in the accident that occurred about 6:45 p.m., Springboro Sgt. Drew Pyles said.

Police were on the scene until about 10:30 p.m., he said, noting that a preliminary incident report has yet to be prepared because the investigation is continuing.

The injuries to the motorcycle rider, identified as a woman in her early 20s who was wearing a helmet, are believed to be severe, the sergeant said.

She was taken to Kettering Health Springboro Health Center, he said.

>> Crash in Union involving a semitrailer sends 1 to a hospital

The male driving the full-size GMC pickup truck was not injured, Sgt. Pyles said.

Traffic at the intersection was shut down for a time until a detour could be established, he said.

The police department, using social media, alerted drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

We will update this report as details are made available.

Photo from: News Center 7 Staff

Photo from: News Center 7 Staff

Photo from: News Center 7 Staff

Photo from: News Center 7 Staff

Photo from: News Center 7 Staff

Photo from: News Center 7 Staff











