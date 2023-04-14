Police investigating Vernon robbery

Apr. 14—VERNON — Police are investigating a gas station robbery they say occurred Thursday night on Talcottville Road.

Captain Luke Gallant said at around 10 p.m. police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Valero gas station at 506 Talcottville Road.

Gallant said robbers displayed a handgun and stole money and cigarettes, fleeing before officers arrived on the scene. Similar incidents were reported in Berlin and Meriden after the Vernon robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Sean Curley at 860-729-6406, ext. 2037.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.