Police investigating after video shows Ohio officer hitting, tasing man accused of stealing

Newly released video shows a police officer hitting and tasing a man accused of stealing Pokémon cards from an Ohio Meijer.

Westerville police are now investigating what happened during the arrest.

>>1 in custody after chase involving OSHP ends on I-75 in Shelby County

Video footage obtained by our news partner WBNS in Columbus shows the suspect ignoring what officers told the suspect to do.

“Get out of the car,” the officer said in body camera footage.

Officers pulled him from the car.

The President of the local Fraternal Order of Police supports the investigation.

“That officer is by himself. There is a weapon involved; there always is with the officer’s weapon,” said Brian Steel, acting President of the Fraternal Order of Police. “He already has someone who has shown every indication that he wants to harm him and now the fight is on to control him.”

The Westerville Police Department said it will still investigate the officer’s actions to determine if the officers used too much force.

>>Area sheriff’s office issues warning about vehicle break-ins

Officers found what appeared to be drugs and other stolen items in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect, Ernest Fields, had reportedly admitted to using fentanyl and using it that day, WBNS says according to a case report.

Fields was also wanted on a felony warrant out of Franklin County for arson.