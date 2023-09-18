Police investigating violent carjacking of Aston Martin in CT town

Police are investigating a violent carjacking in Westport Sunday involving two suspects who stormed into the victim’s garage.

The incident was reported at about 3:50 p.m. at a home on Bayberry Lane where officers responded on the report of a residential burglary and carjacking, according to the Westport Police Department.

The victim told police as they returned home and drove into the garage two suspects entered the garage and began assaulting them, police said. The victim was then forcibly removed from their vehicle before their blue Aston Martin was stolen, according to police.

Investigators believe the suspects used a dark blue BMW during the theft, as this vehicle was seen being driven away alongside the victim’s stolen car. They also believe the victim was targeted and followed home.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Police departments in nearby towns and Connecticut State Police were advised of the carjacking shortly after it was reported. The BMW and Aston Martin were last spotted being driven north on Route 8.

The Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 203-341-6080.