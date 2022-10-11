Police investigating Washington County car break-ins

State police are investing a string of Washington County car break-ins.

The front passenger windows of three vehicles parked along Washington Federal Way in North Franklin Township were smashed after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Purses were stolen from all three of the vehicles.

Police said a similar incident occurred at Mingo Creek County Park on the same date.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Washington at 724-223-5200.

