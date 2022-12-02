Police investigating after a weapon was discovered in students bag at elementary school in Barre, MA

Authorities are investigating an incident at the Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Mass. after a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack on Thursday.

Following the start of the school day, a weapon was found in the personal possessions of a K-5 student. Upon discovery of that weapon by school personnel, the student’s classroom was immediately cleared, the weapon was personally secured by the building Principal, and the Barre Police Department was immediately notified and dispatched to Ruggles Lane to take possession of the weapon, according to police.

A preliminary investigation through the school and local police indicate that the child was likely not even aware of the presence of the weapon in their personal belongings. But the circumstances under which the weapon was included in the child’s bag are currently under investigation.

Boston 25 reached out to the Superintendent for a statement. No further information has been given at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

