Police investigating after weapon thrown from car on McKees Rocks bridge

Police are investigating after a weapon was thrown from a car on the McKees Rocks bridge.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed that police activity began at 5:47 p.m. on the bridge.

The bridge will be closing so police can conduct an investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Channel 11 has a crew on the scene actively working to learn more.

