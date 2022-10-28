Police investigating after weapon thrown from car on McKees Rocks bridge
Police are investigating after a weapon was thrown from a car on the McKees Rocks bridge.
Allegheny County 911 confirmed that police activity began at 5:47 p.m. on the bridge.
The bridge will be closing so police can conduct an investigation.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Channel 11 has a crew on the scene actively working to learn more.
