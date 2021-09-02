Police investigating Wednesday death

Sep. 2—THOMASVILLE — The Boston Police Department and Thomas County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating why a man died Wednesday at a residence.

At around 4:31 p.m., the Boston Police Department and Thomas County Fire and EMS units responded to 134 South Main Street in reference to an unresponsive subject under the residence.

Police say the victim was a termite inspector on a house call.

After the termite inspector had been gone for more than three hours, the victim's supervisor, Joesph Ingle, went to conduct a welfare check and found the victim unresponsive under the residence.

Prior to EMS arriving, Ingle tried to rescue the victim but was hindered by electric shock, according to the police report.

Randy Blankenship, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene after EMS arrived.

Boston Police Chief Charles Pettus confirmed that an autopsy was scheduled Thursday morning at the GBI Crime Lab in Moultrie to determine the cause of death.

"The results and findings of the autopsy are pending at this time," Pettus said.

The Thomas County Building Inspections Department is also investigating the wiring under the residence where Blankenship was found.

"Both agencies(Boston Police Department and Thomas County Sheriff's Office) express our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Blankenship." Pettus said.