Police investigating Wednesday night burglary at Niskayuna's Van Antwerp Middle School

Mar. 10—NISKAYUNA — Police are investigating a burglary that happened Wednesday night at Niskayuna's Van Antwerp Middle School, police said.

The break-in happened at about 9:20 p.m., police said.

Police did not release further information on the nature of the burglary or what, if anything had been taken.

Police asked that anyone with information contact Detective Hisham Khafaga at 518-386-4580.

Interim Niskayuna Superintendent Juliette Pennyman issued a statement Thursday noting that no students were in the building at the time of the incident.

"The district has been in constant contact with the Niskayuna Police Department since the incident was reported last night. There's nothing more important than keeping our students and staff safe and we thank the Niskayuna Police for their work investigating this incident," Pennyman's statement read.

