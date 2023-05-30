Police investigating weekend shooting in south Tallahassee

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting at Briarwood Manor Apartments.

According to a TPD release, multiple calls reported gunshots in the area at 4495 Shelfer Road.

Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg and provided medical aid until he was transported to a local hospital. TPD did not indicated the severity of the injury.

The cause of the shooting is unknown, and the case is active. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

So far this year, four people were killed and 27 were injured in at least 34 shooting incidents in Tallahassee and Leon County, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

