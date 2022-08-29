Police investigating Wethersfield shooting deaths as a murder-suicide

The two people found shot to death in Wethersfield on Saturday night appear to have died in a murder-suicide, according to police.

Caroline Anne Ashworth, 21, of Branford was found dead in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and extremities, according to the Wethersfield Police Department. Michael Mollow, 59, also of Branford, was found dead just outside the driver’s side door with gunshot wounds to his chest and head, police said.

Investigation revealed that Mollow and Ashworth had been in a previous domestic relationship, police said.

Police said a motive for the shooting has not been determined yet. Police are investigating it as a murder-suicide based on the determined cause of death, they said.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wethersfield Police Detective Division at 860-721-2865.