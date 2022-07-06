Police investigating after white supremacist fliers found around 2nd Mass. town

Police are investigating after white supremacist fliers were found scattered around Hamilton, officials announced Wednesday.

A group called the “The Nationalist Social Club” distributed the materials throughout the North Shore town, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

The group, which police described as a “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity,” left plastic bags with literature inside advertising discriminatory and disrespectful messages at random houses over the weekend.

“Hate has no home here in Hamilton and the police will continue to promote and encourage inclusivity as one of the communities’ recognized core values,” the department said in a statement.

On Monday, police in Chatham asked residents to review their home surveillance cameras after anti-Semitic flyers were found around town.

The flyers were also in plastic bags and read, “Every single aspect of the media is Jewish.”

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact their local police department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

