Police investigating woman’s death at Shell gas station in College Park
College Park police are investigating a woman’s death at a gas station.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road.
Police have not confirmed how the woman died. Officers have blocked off the parking lot as they investigate.
This is a developing story. We’ll have live coverage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
