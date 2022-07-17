Police investigating after woman dies in overnight shooting in Kansas City

A woman died in Kansas City after being shot in a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to a police spokeswoman.

Officers were called to the scene of a vehicle accident and shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of Sycamore Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found a vehicle in the road with a woman in the driver’s seat. She had been shot and was unresponsive, Foreman said.

Emergency medical crews arrived and declared the woman dead at the scene.

Detectives are examining evidence from the scene and searching for witnesses.

This was the 85th homicide reported so far this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there were 83 homicides reported in the city.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Up to a $25,000 reward is available for an arrest in this case.