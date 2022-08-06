Police investigating after woman found dead in Spencer lake

Alexander Newman
·1 min read

A woman was found dead in a lake in Spencer Saturday afternoon.

Spencer Police said the 51-year-old victim was found floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park.

The park will be closed for the rest of the day.

State Police and Spencer Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories