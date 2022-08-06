Police investigating after woman found dead in Spencer lake

A woman was found dead in a lake in Spencer Saturday afternoon.

Spencer Police said the 51-year-old victim was found floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park.

The park will be closed for the rest of the day.

State Police and Spencer Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

A 51 year old female was found this afternoon deceased, floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. State Police Detectives assisted by the Spencer Police are investigating. The Park is closed for the remainder of the day. pic.twitter.com/6ZDHhBEYWJ — Spencer Police (@SpencerMAPolice) August 6, 2022

