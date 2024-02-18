Police investigating after woman found dead with trauma to neck in Chatham

Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside in the South Side’s Chatham neighborhood Sunday morning, authorities said.

The woman, who police said was not yet identified, was found unresponsive with trauma to her neck, police said. She was found in the 8200 block of South Vernon Street around 9 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. No further details were immediately available.

