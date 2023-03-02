Police are investigating a woman found shot dead in her car early Thursday morning in East Salem.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office did not name the woman but said she was in her late teens to early 20s. She was found inside a car with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Thursday, but officials said they are investigating it as a homicide.

Police received a report of gunshots at Embassy Court Apartments, near the Chemeketa Community College campus, shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

Police say they haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the shooting, but they don’t believe there is any danger to people in the area.

To report tips about the case, contact detective Jason Remmy at 503-566-6931 or jremmy@co.marion.co.or.us or by texting TIPMCSO to 847411.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police investigating woman found shot dead in car in East Salem