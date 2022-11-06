Police investigating after woman shot in Atlanta during attempted carjacking

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an attempted carjacking that left one woman shot and injured.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2000 block of Brooks Ave. on Saturday around 2:18 a.m. after reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, police located a woman who had been shot. The woman told police she was in her SUV and stopped at a stop sign when two male suspects approached her SUV and demanded for her SUV while showing a handgun.

The woman told police when she tried to drive away, one of the suspects fired shots at her car, striking her in the leg.

Police are investigating the incident.

